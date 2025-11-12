HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.86. 917,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,509,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$773,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.