Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $159.5010. 656,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,329,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,013,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

