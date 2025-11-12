Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $159.5010. 656,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,329,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,013,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
