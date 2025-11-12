Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.3280, with a volume of 482013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

