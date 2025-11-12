Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.30 and last traded at C$66.30, with a volume of 16052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.65.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.81.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

About Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks.

