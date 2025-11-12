InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 298,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 55,345 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8050 and had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 222,155 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in InnovAge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 365,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

