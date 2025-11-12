Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433.95 and last traded at GBX 431.50, with a volume of 1446627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX 8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

