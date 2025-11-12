Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 12.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

