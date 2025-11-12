Top Solar Stocks To Watch Now – November 12th

Nextracker, First Solar, and Canadian Solar are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is solar energy — for example, manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, installers and project developers, component suppliers, and lenders that finance solar projects. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth and risks of the solar industry, with prices that are driven by factors such as government policy and incentives, technology costs and efficiency, electricity prices, and supply?chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Nextracker (NXT)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Featured Stories