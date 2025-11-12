Promising Restaurant Stocks To Research – November 12th

Booking, Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonald’s, Brinker International, Yum! Brands, CAVA Group, and Texas Roadhouse are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, or franchising restaurants, as well as firms that provide goods or services specifically to the restaurant industry. Investors view them as part of the consumer-discretionary sector and evaluate them based on metrics like same-store sales, ticket growth, margins, commodity and labor costs, and sensitivity to economic and consumer-spending cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

