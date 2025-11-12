Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Insider Activity

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $153,797.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,525.18. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $220,936.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,787.26. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

