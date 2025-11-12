Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,800.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.35%.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 1,485,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $210.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 18,624.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 137,060 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 577.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

