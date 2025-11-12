Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $250.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.72 million.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 249,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 million, a PE ratio of -48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397,216 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 115,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 90.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 97,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

