Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.527 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

About Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

