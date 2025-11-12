Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.527 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Amdocs Price Performance
DOX stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
