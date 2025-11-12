Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.6550. Approximately 95,147,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 38,659,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.