Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 3,149,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

