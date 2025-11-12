Financial Comparison: IDEX (NYSE:IEX) & Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $3.42 billion 3.71 $505.00 million $6.32 26.82 Illinois Tool Works $15.88 billion 4.48 $3.49 billion $10.31 23.78

This table compares IDEX and Illinois Tool Works”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IDEX and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 2 4 0 2.67 Illinois Tool Works 4 7 2 0 1.85

IDEX presently has a consensus target price of $198.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $262.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given IDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 13.97% 15.20% 8.73% Illinois Tool Works 19.05% 93.26% 19.30%

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $6.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. IDEX pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDEX has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats IDEX on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

