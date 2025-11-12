Critical Survey: Metro One Telecommunications (WOWI) and The Competition

Volatility and Risk

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications’ peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 -$3.93 million 0.00 Metro One Telecommunications Competitors $5,289.98 billion $1.00 billion 8.95

Metro One Telecommunications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications. Metro One Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications Competitors 3.84% 4.96% 3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metro One Telecommunications peers beat Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.