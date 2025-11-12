Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Issues Earnings Results

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pluri had a negative net margin of 1,701.19% and a negative return on equity of 4,191.91%.

Pluri Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:PLUR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 46,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Pluri has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pluri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

