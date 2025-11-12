Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,029,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,573. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Stran & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.