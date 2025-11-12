Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.85% and a negative net margin of 285.43%.

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 6.3%

WRAP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 391,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CEO Scot Cohen sold 96,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $127,055.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,275,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,716.36. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 98,782 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

