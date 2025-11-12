Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Veracyte had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Veracyte had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,888.08. This trade represents a 58.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,478. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,635 shares of company stock worth $3,490,004. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

