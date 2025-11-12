LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.8630. 210,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 456,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several analysts recently commented on LENZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $797.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.46.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. On average, analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard acquired 2,198 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,585.36. This represents a 68.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Mccollum bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $239,295.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,295. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

