LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.25 and last traded at $79.1810. Approximately 102,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 537,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of LandBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LandBridge from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

