Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.44 and last traded at $95.8660. 792,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,471,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextracker had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nextracker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 8.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

