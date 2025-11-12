KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.2750. Approximately 257,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 895,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.3%

The stock has a market cap of $673.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $38,893.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,298.02. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $144,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 386,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,262.76. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,856 shares of company stock valued at $374,910. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

