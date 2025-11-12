Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.24. 591,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 899,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

