Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s Why

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.9250. 213,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 791,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Immatics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMTX

Immatics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.