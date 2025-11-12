Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

SPB traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 480,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

