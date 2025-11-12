Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 48,388 shares.The stock last traded at $117.8550 and had previously closed at $115.43.

SENEA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Seneca Foods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

