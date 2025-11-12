Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 11,228 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akso Health Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

