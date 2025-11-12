Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 26,836 shares.The stock last traded at C$14.90 and had previously closed at C$14.64.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bandai Namco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bandai Namco presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

