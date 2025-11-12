Citigroup Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $2.75

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $2.50 price objective on Altice USA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.55.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,097. The company has a market cap of $920.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 61.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 898,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altice USA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,761,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

