Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,520. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,848,000 after purchasing an additional 542,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,630,000 after buying an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,460,000 after acquiring an additional 340,948 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

