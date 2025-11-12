Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LINK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,269. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interlink Electronics stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Interlink Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interlink Electronics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Interlink Electronics from $6.67 to $8.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

