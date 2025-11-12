Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Kirin Stock Performance

Kirin stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,149. Kirin has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

