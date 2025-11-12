Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.30%.
Kirin Stock Performance
Kirin stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,149. Kirin has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.
About Kirin
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kirin
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.