FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. FOX has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,143,484.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,485,254. Company insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in FOX by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 112.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

