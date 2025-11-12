Insider Selling: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Major Shareholder Sells 390,000 Shares of Stock

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,571,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,784,940 shares in the company, valued at $43,463,308.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Properties Ltd. Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 196,108 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $792,276.32.

On Monday, November 10th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 290,000 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $1,197,700.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 370,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,494,800.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 106,845 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $438,064.50.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 92,973 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $371,892.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 118,892 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $477,945.84.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 1,000,000 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 20,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $82,400.00.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 4,247,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,716. The company has a market cap of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AREC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 13th. D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter worth about $429,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Resources by 86,418.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,124,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

