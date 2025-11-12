AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 513 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,117. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.18, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

