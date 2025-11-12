Insider Buying: Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROP traded up $11.93 on Wednesday, reaching $455.20. 923,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

