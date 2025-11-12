GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Chairman Purchases $27,248.00 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $568,802. This represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBFH traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GBank Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

