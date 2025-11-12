Insider Selling: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 8,184 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

CAT traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $573.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.84 and its 200-day moving average is $423.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after buying an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

