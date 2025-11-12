Insider Selling: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 8,184 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%
CAT traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $573.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.84 and its 200-day moving average is $423.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after buying an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
