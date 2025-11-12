Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

