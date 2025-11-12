OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Releases Earnings Results

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OSRH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 688,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,470. OSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

OSRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OSR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

