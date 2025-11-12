Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Izea Worldwide had a negative net margin of 33.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%.

Izea Worldwide Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Izea Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 148,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.18. Izea Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IZEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Izea Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Izea Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

