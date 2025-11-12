Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANRO. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ANRO traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 308,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 281,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

