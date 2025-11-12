Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.48 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 179,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,709. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

