Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.48 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%
NYSE:TYG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 179,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,709. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.