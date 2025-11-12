Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Zacks reports.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,755. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

