South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.18. South32 shares last traded at $10.6380, with a volume of 4,318 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on South32

South32 Stock Up 1.9%

South32 Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 316.0%.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.