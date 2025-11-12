Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

10/22/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

9/19/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently -89.85%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director Shannon Joseph purchased 16,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,935.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,232.96. This trade represents a 72.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

