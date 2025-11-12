Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $28.86. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 2,255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.